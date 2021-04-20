MOM2MOM — Fighting Hate at Home: WATCH LIVE Wednesday at 11 A.M.

It’s time we fight hate, and it starts at home. MOM2MOM host Maria Sansone sits down with Traci Baxley, creator of Social Justice Parenting, and Christine Koh, parenting author and founder of Boston Mamas, to talk about the stories of hate and racism that are flooding our news feeds.

How can we face the hate and create a better future through parenting, conversations with our kids, and building more diverse life situations for our families? We’ll discuss the issues from various viewpoints and through various lenses, something critical for such an important discussion that impacts families of all cultures, backgrounds and races.

Watch live right here on Wednesday at 11 a.m. or on demand on Roku and Apple TV afterward.