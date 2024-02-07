Momo Masala opens in Jamaica Plain

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new restaurant that features a type of dumpling found in South Asia has opened in Jamaica Plain.

Universal Hub is reporting (via a post within the Jamaica Plain Facebook group) that Momo Masala is now open in the Hyde Square section of JP, moving into the space on Perkins Street that had been home to The Haven until it moved to Amory Street. The menu for the new eatery offers a mix of Nepali and Indian food with a section dedicated to momos, though the menu also includes such options as mulligatawny soup, samosas, pakoras, chicken tikka masala, shrimp tikka saag, lamb curry, paneer korma, goat vindaloo, and vegetable biryani.

The address for Momo Masala is 2 Perkins Street, Jamaica Plain, MA, 02130. Its website can be found at momomasalausa.com.

