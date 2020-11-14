Local

Monopoly Releases New Cambridge-Themed Board

Cambridge is the first "small city" in the U.S. to get its own official board, according to Monopoly

By Alec Greaney

Monopoly Cambridge
Chris Haynes

Mr. Monopoly has traveled far and wide over the decades, his famous board ringed with highlights from pop culture, sports teams and major cities around the world.

Now, he’s found his newest official home in Cambridge.

Cambridge Monopoly launched on Friday at the Kimpton Hotel Marlowe, a release marking the first “small city” in the United States to garner its own edition of the popular family game.

Photos: Monopoly Releases New Cambridge-Themed Board

“We are excited about Monopoly’s newest edition of the game showcasing my hometown – Cambridge, Massachusetts,” Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui said. “This edition will bring residents and non-residents together in exploring Cambridge’s beautiful, diverse, and rich history, all while playing this iconic game.”

Like all themed MONOPOLY games, iconic local Cambridge spots take the place of the traditional squares. The public cast votes to select the spots earlier in the summer.

Mount Auburn Cemetery (the first garden cemetery in the United States), Longfellow House and Graffiti Alley will each have a square in the game, as will the colleges and universities that put Cambridge on the global map.

Three local charities ⁠— Cambridge Health Alliance, the American Repertory Theater (The A.R.T.) and Lovin’ Spoonfuls  ⁠— were also chosen to be represented with Community Chest cards in the game.

