Month-Supply of Formula Among Packages Stolen From Bridgewater Porches

Doorbell video has captured someone stealing packages off porches in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

In the videos, it appears as though the man is there to deliver a package -- but police say what he was really doing was swiping them. Police say packages were taken right off people's porches in the area of Auglis Way and Vernon Street.

Bridgewater resident Alyssa Augusto says the man stole packages from her porch just before 5 a.m. Sunday, but it wasn't your average Amazon delivery. It was formula.

"I checked the camera feed and it showed this person stealing my package so I went to my bedroom and told my husband, and I was like, 'someone just stole my formula off the front porch,'" she recalled.

But it wasn't baby formula. It was a month-supply of a specific formula for patients like Augusto that contains a protein her body can process.

"PKU or phenylketonuria is a rare metabolic disorder so it's a genetic mutation so I can't metabolize a certain Amino acid phenylalanine which is found in high protein foods so I'm on a very strict low-protein diet," she shared.

Augusto says when she told her husband what happend, she had to repeat herself several times because they just couldn't believe it.

"He's not going to be able to do anything with it, it's not like it's baby formula," she said. "This is a specific formula for PKU patients so he's going to find it, probably doesn't even know what it is and throw it away."

Augusto isn't sure what she's feeling.

"I'm having a hard time distinguishing between whether I'm infuriated, or really just disheartened that this is what's happening in our community and society because I know it happens all over the place," she said.

Fortunately, Augusto keeps the specific formula in stock just in case. Otherwise, it could have also affected her 6-week-old daughter.

"This is my nutrition and because I'm nursing, it's also feeding my daughter, too, through my body," she said. "Luckily I have that, but if I went without it, plus I'm six weeks postpartum, not getting a lot of sleep, it would've been a disaster."