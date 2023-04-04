Moose Dies After Being Struck by 2 Ambulances in Maine

A moose has died after being struck by two ambulances on Friday night in Downeast Maine.

The back-to-back crashes happened shortly after 8:45 p.m. on Airline Road in the town of Aurora, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

A 2014 GMC ambulance owned by Northern Light Health was driving on Airline Road when a moose entered the roadway. The driver was unable to avoid the moose and struck it with the vehicle. A second ambulance, a 2021 Ford owned by Northeast Mobile Health Services, was following behind the first one and also hit the moose.

Neither driver was injured. Both ambulances sustained damage but were able to be driven from the scene.

The moose died as a result of the crashes, the sheriff's office said.

It was not immediately clear why the ambulances were traveling so closely in the same area, officials said.