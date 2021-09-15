Moose on Loose in Worcester Is Caught After Hitting Car

A moose wandered through the streets of Worcester on Wednesday, hitting a car and charging at least one person on a porch before being captured.

The moose was subdued by authorities with tranquilizer guns on King St.

The moose was estimated to weigh around 1,000 pounds, officials said -- it was so big that the Worcester Department of Public Works had to use a front-loader to carry it away from the scene.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the moose hit a car on May Street. Residents took plenty of video of the wild sight, including one that showed a woman being charged on her porch.

Eventually, the moose was cornered and immobilized on King Street.

