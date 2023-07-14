Moped driver dead after crash on Route 24 in Brockton

The driver of a moped died after a crash on Route 24 Thursday night in Brockton, Massachusetts, according to state troopers.

The driver of the moped was heading north on 24 shortly before midnight Thursday when he moved into the middle lane from the right lane, troopers said. That's when the moped and a Volkswagen Jetta hit each other, sending the moped driver off the bike, police said.

Three vehicles that were driving behind the crash ended up hitting the moped in the road, after the driver had already been thrown from it, police added.

The driver of the moped was taken to a hospital in Brockton, where he was pronounced dead, according to Mass. State Police.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The moped driver who was killed was not identified by police.