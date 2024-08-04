Moped driver killed in hit-and-run crash

An investigation is underway after a moped driver was struck and killed in Fairhaven, Massachusetts on Saturday.

Police responded to Main Street near Riverside Cemetery shortly after 7:11 p.m. where authorities say someone driving a Chevy Silverado struck the moped as both vehicles were headed southbound.

The moped driver was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The driver of the Chevy Silverado fled the scene of the accident, authorities said.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the crash to contact the Fairhaven Police Department.