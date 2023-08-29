Moped passenger seriously hurt after crash in Cambridge

A crash between a vehicle and a moped in Cambridge sent two people to the hospital on Monday night, according to police.

The crash was in the area of Putnam Avenue and Pleasant Street in the Cambridgeport section of the city, and was reported by police shortly after 9:30 p.m.

The passenger who was on the moped was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, police said. A passenger in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital, with less serious injuries. The drivers did not need medical transport.

Roads in the area were closed following the crash, with investigators taping off and photographing the scene.

Additional information has not been released.