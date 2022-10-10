Growing Number of Boston Officers Are Becoming Firefighters Instead: Report

A growing number of police officers in Boston are switching gears and becoming firefighters for the city, according to the Boston Herald.

Two dozen officers in Boston have transferred to the fire department in 2022, the Herald reports, citing data provided by the city, which marks an increase from four, zero, six and one over the past four years.

One firefighter became a city officer in 2022, reportedly for the first time since at least 2018.

President of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association Larry Calderone called the rate at which Boston is losing officers "alarming" in a statement to the newspaper, and said the fire department offers attractive positions.

"Great wages. Great working conditions. No forced overtime. A great quality of life and, arguably, greater respect," Calderone told the Herald in his statement. "The officers leaving will tell you they’re sick and tired of being taken for granted and disrespected by the never ending criticism associated with the ‘defund the police’ movement."

"Mayor Wu is committed to ensuring the City workforce reflects Boston’s neighborhoods and the residents we serve, including our public safety agencies,” a spokesman for Mayor Michelle Wu said, according to the Herald, when asked the topic. "Our administration is working to break down barriers to expand opportunities across every department in city government."