More Fans Now Allowed at RI High School Sports Events

Larger crowds are now permitted at indoor sporting facilities

Lacrosse players are seen at Glendale High School.
NBCLA

Rhode Island is relaxing some restrictions on youth and high school sports on Monday, including allowing more fans at the games and permitting more close contact sports.

Larger crowds are now permitted at indoor facilities, meaning fans beyond immediate family can now attend, although capacity is still limited and masks are required.

High-risk indoor sports, such as wresting, will also be able to resume competition.

On May 7, masks will go from being required to recommended when outdoors and three weeks later capacity limits will be completely lifted.

After Memorial Day, out of state teams can begin visiting Rhode Island to again for games and tournaments.

The changes were announced last week.

