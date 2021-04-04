More Mass. Residents Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine Monday. Here's What to Know

Expanded eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine begins Monday in Massachusetts.
Under guidelines set forth by the CDC, Massachusetts updated its vaccine eligibility to include residents who have Type 1 diabetes, among other medical conditions. Here's what to know about who else becomes eligible to receive the vaccine Monday:
- All residents 55 and older are now eligible to receive shots, updated from residents aged 60 and older.
- In addition to Type 1 diabetes, those with medical conditions including cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Down syndrome, HIV, heart conditions "such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies," immunocompromised state from a solid organ transplant, obesity and severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking, substance abuse disorders, type 2 diabetes and moderate to severe asthma are eligible to receive vaccines.
- Everyone aged 16 and older becomes eligible two weeks from Monday, on April 19
- Massachusetts is still expected to receive 100,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine this week