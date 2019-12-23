More Mold Discovered in Portsmouth Police Station

A problem with mold at the Portsmouth police headquarters is getting worse.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that mold was found in a captain's office and several other rooms in March.

A police department official said last week that the first attempt at abatement didn't work and had to be repeated, and that new mold was discovered in another area of the station.

Business administrator Karen Senecal said the whole department will have be sealed off area by area to full address the problem. Police Commissioner Stefany Shaheen called the situation unacceptable.

