Local
Portsmouth Police

More Mold Discovered in Portsmouth Police Station

Portsmouth Police cruiser
File

A problem with mold at the Portsmouth police headquarters is getting worse.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that mold was found in a captain's office and several other rooms in March. 

A police department official said last week that the first attempt at abatement didn't work and had to be repeated, and that new mold was discovered in another area of the station.

Local

Patriots 22 mins ago

Patriots’ Chase Winovich Pays Off Lunch Debt for Entire School District

Klark the dog 48 mins ago

‘One of the Best Christmas Presents:’ Vt. Family Reunited with Missing Dog

Business administrator Karen Senecal said the whole department will have be sealed off area by area to full address the problem. Police Commissioner Stefany Shaheen called the situation unacceptable.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Portsmouth Policemoldmold abatementPortsmouth Police Department
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us