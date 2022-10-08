More Repairs Underway for MBTA Green Line

Shuttle buses are back for some MBTA commuters as crews work to repair the Green Line's D branch.

The Green Line's D branch is expected to remain closed for another nine days of repair work, in the second of a series of three closures running through the end of the month.

The MBTA is replacing 6,000 feet of track, upgrading at least six station crossings, and installing equipment for the Green Line Train Protection System, which is aimed at improving safety and reliability.

Shuttle buses are running between Riverside and Kenmore stations until the D branch's scheduled reopening on October 16.

The final closure is expected to take place between October 22 and October 30.