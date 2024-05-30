[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

An award-winning Connecticut pizzeria that recently expanded into the Greater Boston area and is currently working on another location will also be opening two, and possibly three, more outlets locally.

The Tables section of The Boston Globe is reporting that Sally's Apizza is planning to open new outlets in Dorchester and Concord, while the website for Sally's mentions that another in Burlington is apparently coming as well. It looks like the first two are slated to debut in 2025, with the Concord location opening on Route 2 where a location of Papa Razzi had been and the Dorchester location coming to South Bay (it isn't yet known where or when the Burlington location might be opening).

The new outlets of the pizzeria will be joining one in Woburn which opened last December while another is coming to Boston's Seaport District sometime in 2025.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A legendary pizza restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut, has expanded into the Bay State.

Sally's Apizza first opened in New Haven in 1938 and is one of a few pizzerias in that city--including Pepe's and Modern--that have gained national recognition for their pizza. The website for Sally's Apizza is at sallysapizza.com.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)