More Salmon Appear to Return to Key Maine River

An unofficial count of salmon at the Milford Dam on the Penobscot River found 1,603 of the fish

More endangered salmon appeared to return to a key Maine river this year.

Atlantic salmon only return to a handful of rivers in the U.S., and they’re all located in Maine. An unofficial count of salmon at the Milford Dam on the Penobscot River found 1,603 of the fish, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Maine fishery officials still need to analyze the data, but the number is encouraging. Last year’s count was 1,152, and the 2020 count would be the largest since 2011, when it was 3,125.

The fish’s population has suffered because of overfishing, pollution and dam building. Conservationists caution that much work remains to be done to help the fish rebound.

That could include dam removals and better fish passages.

