More seasonable temperatures on Saturday as dry conditions continue

Cooler, more seasonable temperatures will be with us over the next several days, but we’ll remain dry. A severe drought continues for much of the Boston area with only 2.24” of ran recorded since September 1st, normally we see close to 7.50” during that same time frame.

Because of the dry conditions, there’s an Elevated Fire Risk today across all of southern New England, please use caution with outdoor ignition sources and outdoor burning is Not recommended, for example, campfires, firepits, etc. Unfortunately, no significant precipitation is expected during the next 5-7 days, and we’ll likely continue to see brush fires cropping up from time to time.

A strong area of high pressure will provide us with a good amount of sunshine this afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 50s, close to 25 degrees colder than yesterday’s record setting day.

Wind won’t be gusting like yesterday, but still make its presence known with a few gusts out of the northwest breaking 20mph at times, especially across the higher terrain.

Clear sky, a light wind, and low dewpoints will allow our temperatures to drop quickly overnight tonight with lows mostly in the 30s south, a few 20s in the traditionally colder spots, and mainly in the 20s north.

Don’t forget to set those clocks back an hour at 2am, its also a great time to change out your smoke and carbon monoxide batteries as well.

Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and slightly cooler than average temperatures. Highs reach the low 50s south, 40s north with a light northerly wind.

We’ll remain on the cool side right into Monday with more in the way of clouds, especially in the afternoon as a warm front approaches from the southwest, a stray shower possible mainly across northern New England late in the day into the overnight hours Monday.

By Tuesday, a prominent southerly wind flow will help usher in warmer temperatures with highs approaching 70 degrees by the afternoon, even warmer Wednesday with highs expected to top out in the mid-70s! A cold front cools us off by the end of the work week bringing us back to more seasonable temperatures.

Have a great afternoon!