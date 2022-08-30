More Somerville Students to Receive Free Transit Passes for School Year

The MBTA and Somerville Public Schools have announced that they are expanding the Boston suburb's M7 card program, which allows students to ride local public transit at no cost.

The M7 program launched last year for high school students in the City of Somerville, and starting this fall, the student passes will be provided to grades 7-12, according to a news release from the MBTA.

M7 cards are MBTA Student Charlie Cards that are pre-loaded with monthly passes during the school year, and are funded by Somerville Public Schools. Students with these cards are able to ride the subway, buses, and up to Zone 2 of the Commuter Rail for free, through June 30, 2023. During July and August, the M7 cards offer discount rides.

"We are excited to continue this great partnership with the MBTA and to be able to expand the M7 program to our middle grades students this year," Acting Superintendent of the Somerville Public Schools Dr. Jeff Curley said. "The M7 MBTA passes help to directly address the transportation barrier that many students face, increasing students’ access to opportunities, programs, and services that might otherwise have been out of reach. We appreciate the School Committee’s, City Council’s, and Mayor Ballantyne’s support of this critical resource for our students."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Around 2,000 Somerville students in middle and high school will be issued an M7 card this school year.