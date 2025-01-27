More than 100 Tufts educators set to go on strike Monday morning

More than 100 educators at Tufts University are set to go on strike on Monday morning, after contract negotiations have continued to stall over the past year.

Educators at the Medford, Massachusetts, university are seeking higher earnings, with lecturers asking for a 3.5% annual raise, a cost of living adjustment and a reduction in workload.

They've been asking for those things since April of last year. The university administration said that it is committed to working with the union representing educators to come to a fair agreement.

One biology professor said that given what they're asked to do, their requests are fair.

The educators will begin rallying on Monday morning. The strike is set to last until Tuesday. As of now, there is no word on if they plan to extend it.