More Than 2 Million Mass. Residents Fully Vaccinated

Gov. Charlie Baker shared the news in a tweet, thanking health care workers for the state's continued vaccination success.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

VioletaStoimenova | E+ | Getty Images

Massachusetts reached a big vaccination milestone on Saturday. More than 2 million Bay State residents have been fully vaccinated.

Gov. Charlie Baker shared the news in a tweet, thanking health care workers for the state's continued vaccination success.

According to Saturday's COVID-19 vaccine data from the state's Department of Public Health, 2,001,751 residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Of that grand total, 1,800,094 residents received two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna. An additional 201,657 people received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state fell just short of the prediction Baker made on Monday, saying Massachusetts was set to cross the 2 million mark in fully vaccinating residents against COVID-19 by week's end. But on Friday, the state reported 1.95 million residents had been fully vaccinated, just shy of the goal.

Data from Saturday's report shows more than 5 million total doses have now been administered in the state, including 3,007,861 residents who have received their first dose of either Moderna or Pfizer.

Starting Monday, anyone over the age of 16 will be able to make an appointment to get the coronavirus vaccine in Massachusetts. All residents can preregister to book an appointment at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine.  

