More Than 2 Months After Brockton Carjacking, Police Searching for Men Involved

Police are looking for two men wanted in a carjacking that was caught on camera more than two months ago in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The incident happened on Court Street around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10. Surveillance footage police released Monday shows the moments 50-year-old Marian Grindstaff was carjacked.

"I was on my phone and one of the kids just took my phone," she recalled in an interview with NBC10 Boston. "I'm like, 'Give me my phone back,' I had no idea, and he shut it off and I knew right then."

The men ordered Grindstaff out of her car outside her own home.

"He's like, 'I want your car,'" she said. "I just took my arm into my steering wheel and beeped everywhere."

The struggle continued.

"They got me out of the car, but I jumped back into the window, cause it was all the way down, and then they got out of the car and that's when they threw me," she said.

A neighbor rushed to help, but was threatened.

"The guy in the passenger seat beside me said, 'I'll shoot you,'" Grindstaff said. "He stopped in his tracks."

Surveillance footage from a neighbor's home captured the crime.

Grindstaff has recovered from her injuries, but she's still hoping to get her car back.

"I was really bruised up," she said. "They don't scare me. I'd love to see them again, and I hope and pray to God I get to see them again."