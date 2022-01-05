Local

Massachusetts vaccine rollout

More Vaccine Clinics Opening Statewide Amid Omicron Surge

Already, there almost 1,000 locations across the state providing vaccines

By Katie Brace

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the state tries to curb the spread of COVID-19, a new vaccine and booster clinic is opening in Roxbury at the Melnea Cass Recreation Complex.

The state says they will be able to give 400 vaccines a days here.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

This is a walk-in clinic. Appointments can also be made through vaxfinder.mass.gov.

Vaccines are for those ages 5 and up.

More local coverage

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Boston Schools Braces for Further Staffing Shortages

River Dave 9 hours ago

‘River Dave' Arrested After Returning to Live at NH Cabin Site

Already, there almost 1,000 locations across the state providing vaccines.

According to the most recent information as of last week, 84 percent of eligible people in the state had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The state is opening a vaccine clinic in Lynn today as well. Two more open tomorrow: One at Fenway Park and one in Taunton.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts vaccine rolloutMassachusettsBostonvaccineMelnea Cass Recreation Complex
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us