Morgan Tuck named Connecticut Sun general manager. Darius Taylor takes on new role

Morgan Tuck has been named general manager of the Connecticut Sun and will replace Darius Taylor, who will become the team's chief basketball strategist and director of scouting, the Sun announced Tuesday.

Tuck, 30, won four national championships as a player at UConn and played her first four WNBA seasons with the Sun, who picked her third overall in the 2016 draft.

She won the 2020 WNBA championship with the Seattle Storm and joined the Sun front office in 2021 as director of franchise development. She has been assistant general manager the past two years.

“Morgan is a rising star in this industry,” Taylor said. “Watching her grow into the front office executive she has become has been nothing short of amazing. Her career has come full circle with the Connecticut Sun organization. I know she will be instrumental in propelling this organization to its fullest potential.”

In his new roles, Taylor will devise strategy and recommendations around the expansion draft, roster management, free agency and scouting as well as overseeing basketball operations.

Taylor joined the Sun two years ago after serving in various roles with the Atlanta Dream.