Most Stores to Reopen After Rock Slide, Gas Leak at Merrimack Outlets

Merrimack Premium Outlets, an outdoor mall that opened in 2012, is located right off the Everett Turnpike

The majority of stores are set to reopen in the Merrimack Premium Outlets in Merrimack, New Hampshire, after a rock slide Wednesday caused a gas leak and closed the entire outdoor mall for the day.

The Merrimack Premium Outlets made the announcement through social media.

Merrimack Fire Rescue was called to the outlets for the gas leak just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, and when crews arrived, they discovered the rock slide that caused the issue, according to an online post by the agency.

People described Wednesday's turn of events as "shocking," though, when rocks came crumbling down, knocking out a gas line.

"My son works at Nike," Kristianne Clark said. "They just had to get out quick and his car is still there, keys and wallet are inside the store."

The area was evacuated and the gas line to the building was shut off. No injuries were reported.

"It's shocking," Elizabeth Burkhard said. "It seems like it's a disaster that should've been preventable."

The Merrimack Premium Outlets were closed after a rock slide behind the mall.

