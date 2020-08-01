Mostly Clear Weekend Before Hurricane Isaias Heads to Region

A fabulous start to our weekend with lower humidity and lots of sunshine as high pressure will be in control giving way to a mostly sunny sky and highs in the 80s though cooler along the coast due to a sea breeze. Perfect weather for outdoor activities but don’t forget the sunscreen and sunglasses.

Humidity will increase tonight, especially for southern New England, with patchy fog possible and lows in the 60s to around 70 while still very comfortable in the North Country.

On Sunday, a warm front will lift from the south during the afternoon, so our clouds will increase as well as the humidity. Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in across western New England by late afternoon, some storms could be severe with damaging wind and large hail.

As we start next week, all eyes are on Isaias as it moves along the east coast of the U.S. Impacts are being felt in Florida and the Bahamas today and by Sunday rain and wind along the Georgia coast.

The storm will head towards New England, but the exact track is still uncertain. We are more confident that the storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds as well as some rough surf at the very least sometime Tuesday into Wednesday. This cyclone will move fast so by Wednesday afternoon, most of us will see the sun breaking through the clouds. Our exclusive 10-day forecast indicates comfortable and mainly dry air in place Thursday thru Saturday next week.