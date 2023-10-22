Mostly cloudy and gusty Sunday in New England

Rain is tapering off Saturday evening, though some showers have the potential to linger into Sunday.

When all is said and done, most of us will see between 1” and 2” of rain through the weekend.

Sunday, rain chances decrease significantly compared to Saturday, but wind gusts increase. Wind will stay gusting over 40 mph and could reach around 50 mph in the Cape and Islands through Sunday morning. Wind gusts of 35 mph may be expected in western Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, which may also be a nuisance for those at the Head of the Charles or the Patriots game on Sunday.

Feels like temperatures will likely be in the low 50s from the wind compared to actual temperatures which will be in the upper 50s.

Next week will be a great week for outdoor plans. But be aware – Tuesday morning will be chilly. Lows dip into the upper 30s and low 40s across the board and there is a chance for patchy frost if winds stay low.

Otherwise, high pressure takes control and stays in control allowing afternoon temperatures will get close if not above 70 degrees by midweek. Keeping high temperatures on the warmer side through the end of next week.