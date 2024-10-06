Mostly sunny Sunday before rain and cooldown during the week

We're tracking great weather for today, but don't get used to it. Rain is moving in for our Monday.

As we continue moving through this Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Later this evening, clouds will increase all ahead of rain for tomorrow. Low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 50s.

Grab your umbrella on Monday! A cold front will sweep through the Greater Boston area, giving way to scattered rain. Some heavier downpours are possible, but the threat for severe weather is low. A few spots could see between a quarter to a half inch of rain. The rain will likely clear the area later by evening. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Lows will drop into the upper 40s to near 50.

By Tuesday, we're back in the sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Another surge of cooler weather will push in with a weak cold front from Tuesday into Wednesday. In fact, morning temperatures Wednesday will fall into the mid 40s.

Then, by Thursday morning, temperatures will likely drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Highs will climb into the upper 50s!

We won't stay in the 50s long though. Highs will rebound into the mid 60s on Friday and into the low 70s by Saturday.

We're keeping an eye on the tropics with Milton. The storm quickly developed into a tropical storm on Saturday and will continue to strengthen this week in the Gulf of Mexico.

Milton is forecast to become a major hurricane just before making landfall on Florida's west coast, likely toward the Tampa area, by midweek. Storm surge and flooding will be big concerns for parts of Florida this week. Stay with your NBC 10 Boston First Alert Weather Team for further tropical updates.