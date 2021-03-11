Local

Mother Charged After Child Hit by Vehicle in Spencer, Police Say

A Massachusetts mother was charged with reckless endangerment of a child after her son was hit by a vehicle Wednesday, according to authorities.

Police responded to Bixby Trail to find the victim, a 4-year-old boy, suffering from a non-life-threatening head injury and being cradled by his mother.

The boy was taken UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, according to police in Spencer.

Authorities say the mother, 27-year-old Adaliz Rivera, was charged with reckless endangerment of a child, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and having a young child without a car seat.

It was not immediately clear if Rivera had an attorney.

