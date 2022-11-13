Mother Demands Justice in Acton Hit-and-Run That Left Her Teen Son in a Coma

A woman is demanding justice for her son who was airlifted to a Boston hospital earlier this month after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on a crosswalk in Acton, Massachusetts.

“I work hard. I’m a single mom. I raise my kids by myself and I need the answer. I need justice for my son,” said Crisoly Tejeda.

Tejeda's 13-year-old son Cesar Soto Jr. was struck on Great Rd. near Harris St. around 6: 15 p.m. on Nov. 2 and has been in a coma ever since.

“It’s been 12 days now since my son had that accident and I have no information about it. I don’t even have a report. When I ask the police they don’t have any report for that day. I just need to know what’s going on,” added Tejeda.

A vehicle was recovered by police investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a teenager in a coma.

Acton police say they have seized the car that is allegedly involved in the hit-and-run crash but charges are yet to be filed.

The family held a vigil Saturday and they believe Cesar will make it back as they fight to find out who hit their loved one.

“It was a nightmare that I wish would end soon hopefully with my brother coming home to us," said Cesar's brother, Samuel. "I don’t know when but hopefully he’ll come back to us.”