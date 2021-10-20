Mother of Missing NH Boy Due in Court Wednesday

The mother of a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who has been missing for six months is due in court Wednesday for charges related to the child's disappearance.

Danielle Dauphinais and a man she was with, Joseph Stapf, were arrested Sunday by New York Transit Authority officers in the Bronx on warrants charging them with witness tampering and child endangerment, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said.

The witness tampering charges allege Dauphinais and Stapf each asked other people to lie about Elijah and where he was living, knowing that child protection service workers were searching for him. The endangerment charge alleges that they violated a duty of care, protection or support for Elijah.

The New Hampshire Division for Children Youth and Families had notified police on Thursday that Elijah Lewis was missing. The agency’s involvement with the boy is unclear.

State police said last week that Lewis had last been seen by “independent individuals” about six months ago and had not previously been reported missing to authorities. But the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said Tuesday that investigators now believe he was seen at his home sometime in the last 30 days.

Dauphinais and Stapf were set to be arraigned in the Bronx County Criminal Court in New York City Monday afternoon. Authorities were seeking to have them extradited to New Hampshire. Dauphinais is scheduled to be arraigned virtually in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The attorney general's office initially said Stapf would be arraigned in New Hampshire Wednesday as well, but later said his arraignment had not yet been scheduled. It wasn’t immediately clear if Dauphinais or Stapf had lawyers to speak for them.

Authorities are still searching for Elijah. New Hampshire officials urge anyone who thinks they may have seen the boy or may have information about his case to continue to contact them.

"We just want to stress the continued effort from the public that if they see anything strange, odd or saw anything in the past that might help us find Elijah," Merrimack Police Chief Brian Levesque said. "That's our focus right now."

Police used boats to search Naticook Lake behind a property in Merrimack, New Hampshire, over the weekend. The waterfront property was Elijah's last known location and home.

"There's been no stone left unturned with regards to trying to find Elijah," New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati said. "There are a variety of things that have been collected [as evidence]. Right now, we're trying to see how the different pieces fit together."

The home was an active crime scene again on Monday, with a large section of the street blocked off and officers posted outside the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merrimack Police Crimeline at 603-424-2424 or New Hampshire State Police Communications at 603-223-4381 or 603-MCU-TIPS.