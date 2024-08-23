Karen Read

Motion to dismiss denied: Review the full Karen Read ruling

The case now remains on track for a second trial in January

By Marc Fortier

Karen Read
Stuart Cahill/The Boston Herald via AP, Poo

Judge Beverly Cannone issued a highly-anticipated ruling Friday in the controversial Karen Read murder case, denying a defense motion to dismiss two of the charges, including second-degree murder.

The denial of the motion to dismiss means the case now remains on track for a second trial on Jan. 27, 2025.

You can read the full 21-page ruling below:

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, during a snowstorm outside a Canton home in January 2022, though her team has maintained that she was framed.

She was charged with murder in the second degree, manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor and leaving a scene of personal injury and death. 

After a mistrial was declared in Read's first trial, her attorneys had filed a motion seeking to have two of her charges dismissed: second degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death. They said multiple jurors who were on the case now claim during deliberations the entire jury agreed Read was not guilty of either charge.

More Karen Read stories

Karen Read 1 hour ago

Judge denies Karen Read's motion to dismiss 2 charges

Karen Read Jul 23

New Karen Read trial timeline: What we've learned about the next steps

Karen Read Aug 9

Judge hears motion to dismiss 2 charges in Karen Read case

This article tagged under:

Karen Read
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us