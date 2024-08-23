Motion to dismiss denied: Review the full Karen Read ruling

Judge Beverly Cannone issued a highly-anticipated ruling Friday in the controversial Karen Read murder case, denying a defense motion to dismiss two of the charges, including second-degree murder.

The denial of the motion to dismiss means the case now remains on track for a second trial on Jan. 27, 2025.

You can read the full 21-page ruling below:

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, during a snowstorm outside a Canton home in January 2022, though her team has maintained that she was framed.

She was charged with murder in the second degree, manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor and leaving a scene of personal injury and death.

After a mistrial was declared in Read's first trial, her attorneys had filed a motion seeking to have two of her charges dismissed: second degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death. They said multiple jurors who were on the case now claim during deliberations the entire jury agreed Read was not guilty of either charge.