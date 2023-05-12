Local

Vermont

Motorcycle Driver, 23, Killed During Head-on Crash With Truck in Vermont

The motorcycle driver was trying to pass another vehicle when it crashed head-on with a pickup, Vermont state troopers said

By Matt Fortin

A young motorcycle driver was killed Thursday night after crashing head-on with a pickup truck in Vernon, Vermont, according to state troopers.

The crash happened on Fort Bridgman Road near Rinfret Drive, when the motorcycle driver tried to pass a vehicle and crashed into a truck coming the opposite way, according to Vermont State Police.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 23-year-old Samuel Barrows of Marlboro, was pronounced dead on scene.

Anyone who has information about the crash has been asked to contact troopers at the Westminster Barracks.

