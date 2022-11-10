Local

WALPOLE

Motorcycle Driver Has Minor Injuries After Crash Involving State Police Cruiser

By Matt Fortin

A crash involving an MSP cruiser and motorcycle
NBC10 Boston

A motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash that also involved a Massachusetts State Police cruiser, according to a spokesperson with the agency.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 95 northbound, north of Exit 21 in Walpole, according to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan with MSP.

The driver of a BMW motorcycle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Additional circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been made available.

The crash is under investigation.

More Massachusetts Stories

1 hour ago

Watertown Police Roll Out a Simple New Method to Combat Catalytic Converter Theft

Listeria 1 hour ago

Listeria Outbreak Linked to Deli Meat, Cheese Reported in Mass., 5 Other States

This article tagged under:

WALPOLEMassachusetts State Policeinterstate 95
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us