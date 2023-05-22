Local

New Hampshire

Motorcyclist Spotted Going 171 MPH Facing DWI Charge, NH State Police Say

Christopher Unghire, 36, was arrested and charged with reckless driving, reckless conduct and aggravated driving while intoxicated, according to the New Hampshire State Police

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

New Hampshire State Police/Facebook

A 36-year-old motorcyclist was arrested Sunday after allegedly driving over 170 mph -- while intoxicated -- in Exeter, New Hampshire.

State police say troopers were conducting routine traffic enforcement when one of them spotted a motorcycle that was clearly speeding.

The bike was initially clocked at 120 mph before it sped up to 160 mph, state police say.

A trooper who was positioned well ahead of the motorcycle was alerted, and police say they coordinated a plan to stop the reckless driver. After the second trooper obtained a speed recording of 171 mph, the motorcyclist was pulled over and arrested. He has since been identified as Christopher Unghire, of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

State police shared a picture on social media of the radar gun, showing the blistering and unsafe speed. The rear tire of the Unghire's bike can also be seen just beyond the speed gun.

Police did not say if Unghire was wearing a helmet, though one can be seen in the picture.

Local

Nashua 2 hours ago

Police Activity Prompts Shelter in Place at Nashua Apartment Complex

Foxboro 4 hours ago

Route 1 North in Foxboro Reopens After Crash

According to state police, Unghire was charged with reckless driving, reckless conduct, and aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is due in Hampton Circuit Court on June 1. Attorney information was not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireExeter
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us