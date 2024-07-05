Motorcyclist critically injured in crash involving car in Warwick, RI

A motorcyclist is critically injured following a crash involving a car in Warwick, Rhode Island, Wednesday night.

Warwick police say the crash between a Honda CBR600 motorcycle and a Toyota Camry occurred at the intersection of Warwick Avenue and Edgehill Road around 9:13 p.m., NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports.

Warwick police said Warwick Ave. was closed from Church Avenue to Lake Shore, telling drivers to seek an alternate route.

An investigation reveals the motorcyclist was speeding southbound on Warwick Avenue as the Camry was traveling northbound, WJAR reports. The two collided as the car was attempting a left turn onto Edgehill Road.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The motorcyclist, who suffered lacerations to the head and other significant injuries, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition, according to WJAR. Details about the motorcyclist were not immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing but police say speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.