23-year-old motorcyclist critically injured in Mansfield crash

Mansfield police say the man suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash at the intersection of North Main and South Main streets

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 23-year-old man was flown to a Boston hospital after he sustained life-threatening injuries when his motorcycle and a car collided in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon.

The Mansfield Fire Department says there were multiple 911 calls around 2:53 p.m. reporting a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of North Main and South Main streets. Once on scene, the rescue crew called Boston MedFlight to take the motorcycle rider with critical injuries to Massachusetts General Hospital.

There was no immediate update on the man's condition, and no other details about the crash have been released, including anything about the car that was involved.

The crash remains under investigation by Mansfield police.

