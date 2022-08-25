Local

Amesbury

Motorcyclist Dead After Crash Along I-495 in Amesbury: Troopers

Troopers have identified the driver as Kruise A. Herring Delgado, 34, of Lowell

By Matt Fortin

A motorcycle driver was killed Wednesday night after a crash on Interstate 495 in Amesbury, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State troopers responded to the crash on the northbound side of the highway just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A Yamaha motorcycle was driving "erratically and at a high rate of speed," according to troopers, and tried to pass through a tight gap between a tractor-trailer and a Tesla. That's when the motorcycle possibly hit the back of the trailer, and then hit the driver's side of the Tesla, according to troopers. The motorcycle overturned, with the driver being knocked off. The bike slid off the road and into the median, troopers said.

Troopers have identified the driver as Kruise A. Herring Delgado, 34, of Lowell. He was taken to Anna Jacques Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Police-Newbury Barracks, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

Massachusetts State Police said online it responded to five fatal collisions Wednesday.

More Essex County News

Salem Fire Department Jul 28

Fire at Chemical Lab Breaks Out Wednesday in Salem, Mass.

sgt. johanny rosario pichardo Aug 20

New Mural Dedicated to Lawrence Marine Sgt. Killed in Afghanistan

This article tagged under:

AmesburyMassachusetts State Policedeadly crashInterstate 495Motorcycle Wreck
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us