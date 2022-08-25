Motorcyclist Dead After Crash Along I-495 in Amesbury: Troopers

A motorcycle driver was killed Wednesday night after a crash on Interstate 495 in Amesbury, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State troopers responded to the crash on the northbound side of the highway just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

A Yamaha motorcycle was driving "erratically and at a high rate of speed," according to troopers, and tried to pass through a tight gap between a tractor-trailer and a Tesla. That's when the motorcycle possibly hit the back of the trailer, and then hit the driver's side of the Tesla, according to troopers. The motorcycle overturned, with the driver being knocked off. The bike slid off the road and into the median, troopers said.

Troopers have identified the driver as Kruise A. Herring Delgado, 34, of Lowell. He was taken to Anna Jacques Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Police-Newbury Barracks, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

Massachusetts State Police said online it responded to five fatal collisions Wednesday.