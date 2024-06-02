New Hampshire

Motorcyclist dead after crash on Route 101 in Candia, NH

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on Route 101 in Candia, New Hampshire, Saturday evening.

New Hampshire State Police say troopers responded to a report of a crash along Route 101 eastbound around 6:30 p.m. and found a man within the road, along with a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, identified as 44-year-old Ralph Cummings, of Newmarket, NH, died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Cummings was traveling at a high rate of speed along Route 101, when he lost control of the Harley in a fishtailing fashion, then crashed within the travel lanes of the road, witnesses told police. He was not wearing a helmet.

There was no passenger on his motorcycle, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Route 101 eastbound was closed in the area of mile marker 109 due to the crash for at least two hours. Drivers were told to anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible.

State police said just before 9 p.m. that all lanes had reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it, or who has information that may help investigators, is asked to contact Trooper Seth Parker by email at Seth.K.Parker@DOS.NH.GOV.

