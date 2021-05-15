Local

Massachusetts

Motorcyclist Dead, Passenger Unresponsive After Crash With SUV in Belchertown

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

traffic-fatal-crash-generic
file

One person is dead and another has been taken by medical helicopter to a local hospital after the motorcycle they were riding on Saturday afternoon was involved in a crash with an SUV in Belchertown, Massachusetts, state police said.

Troopers responded to a crash shortly after 5 p.m. on on Route 9 where they found two motorcycle riders unresponsive. The operator received CPR but did not survive. The passenger was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Police did not provide a condition.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Route 9 at Swift River was closed following the crash.

Local

Needham 8 mins ago

‘I'm Really Excited': Middle School Students Get Pfizer Shot at Needham Vaccine Clinic

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Mass. Confirms 657 New COVID Cases, 5 More Deaths

No further information was provided, including what caused the crash. An investigation is underway.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMotorcycle crashRoute 9
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us