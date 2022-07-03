Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Pickup in Central Maine

One man was killed Friday after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in central Maine.
The Maine State Police say 60-year-old Merle Page was pronounced dead at the scene of Friday night’s crash in Corinna.
Page, a Corinna resident, was riding north on Route 7 when his motorcycle crossed the center line and struck a Chevy Silverado.
The pickup driver and his single passenger, the driver’s 8-year-old son, were uninjured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
The town of Corinna is located in Penobscot County about 25 miles west of Bangor.
