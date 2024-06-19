New Hampshire

Motorcyclist killed, 2 others injured in NH crash caused by strong gust of wind

One lane was closed for about three hours, state police said

By Marc Fortier

Adamari_y_Alaia_se_disfrazan_y_te_ensenan_a_decorar_para_Halloween.jpg
FILE

A motorcyclist was killed and two others injured in a crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire over the weekend.

New Hampshire State Police said they were notified of a crash on I-93 south in Campton at 4:41 p.m. Saturday. Responding troopers found a group of three injured motorcyclists, with three motorcycles resting on their sides.

According to witnesses and evidence gathered at the scene, state police said a gust of wind caused one of the motorcyclists to go off the paved portion of the highway onto gravel, before returning to the road and losing control. As the motorcycle crashed onto its side, the other two motorcyclists laid down their bikes to avoid a collision.

The driver of the first motorcycle that went off the road was taken to Concord Hospital with severe injuries and a second motorcyclists was taken to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for minor injuries.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A third motorcyclist, identified as 41-year-old Anthony Caton, of Round Lake, New York, was also taken to Speare Memorial Hospital and later flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

One lane was closed for about three hours while the scene was cleared.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire Jun 18

3 seriously injured when pickup truck crashes into NH toll plaza

Vermont Jun 18

Vermont man sentenced to 25 years in prison for kidnapping woman and son outside NH mall

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us