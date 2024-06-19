Motorcyclist killed, 2 others injured in NH crash caused by strong gust of wind

A motorcyclist was killed and two others injured in a crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire over the weekend.

New Hampshire State Police said they were notified of a crash on I-93 south in Campton at 4:41 p.m. Saturday. Responding troopers found a group of three injured motorcyclists, with three motorcycles resting on their sides.

According to witnesses and evidence gathered at the scene, state police said a gust of wind caused one of the motorcyclists to go off the paved portion of the highway onto gravel, before returning to the road and losing control. As the motorcycle crashed onto its side, the other two motorcyclists laid down their bikes to avoid a collision.

The driver of the first motorcycle that went off the road was taken to Concord Hospital with severe injuries and a second motorcyclists was taken to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for minor injuries.

A third motorcyclist, identified as 41-year-old Anthony Caton, of Round Lake, New York, was also taken to Speare Memorial Hospital and later flown to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

One lane was closed for about three hours while the scene was cleared.