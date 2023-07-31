Motorcyclist killed in crash in Burrillville, RI

A person died Monday night when their motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burrillville, Rhode Island.

Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Broncos Highway and Lapham Farm Road, NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reported.

The motorcyclist died at the scene from his injuries, police said.

Pictures taken by WJAR show a car with front-end damage stopped in the middle of the intersection. Other information wasn't immediately available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

An investigation is ongoing.