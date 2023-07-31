Local

Rhode Island

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Burrillville, RI

The victim hasn't been identified

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

A person died Monday night when their motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burrillville, Rhode Island.

Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Broncos Highway and Lapham Farm Road, NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reported.

The motorcyclist died at the scene from his injuries, police said.

Pictures taken by WJAR show a car with front-end damage stopped in the middle of the intersection. Other information wasn't immediately available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandMotorcycle crashBURRILLVILLE
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us