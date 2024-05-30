New Hampshire

Motorcyclist killed in crash in NH, police say

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711

By Staff Reports

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A 68-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday night in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to authorities.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. in the area of Union and Willow streets, Manchester police said.

A 16-year-old boy from Chester, who was driving a 2016 Ford Escape, wasn't injured in the crash, police said.

Christopher Leitz, of Merrimack, was riding a 2019 Honda motorcycle. He died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire May 28

Conn. hiker rescued from NH's White Mountains by Blackhawk helicopter

New Hampshire May 26

Mass. man dead after truck crashes into Hampton Toll Plaza

May 17

Harmony Montgomery's stepmother released from prison on parole

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us