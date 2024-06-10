Franklin

Motorcyclist killed in Franklin crash

A 57-year-old resident of Franklin, Massachusetts, was killed in a crash Saturday, according to police

A crash this weekend in Franklin, Massachusetts, left a motorcyclist dead, police said Monday.

Police responded just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday to East Central Street after a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan.

The motorcyclist, a 57-year-old Franklin resident whose name has not been released, was brought to Milford Hospital and pronounced dead.

The sedan's driver was taken to the same hospital, but did not suffer serious injuries and has been released, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police said no charges are expected.

"Our thoughts are with the victim, their friends, and their family following this tragic incident," the Franklin Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

