Motorcyclist killed in RI crash

A 27-year-old man has died after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Tiverton, Rhode Island, Sunday evening.

Police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that Michael Lees, of Westport, was riding his Harley Davidson on Route 24 north near Exit 4 around 5 p.m. when he hit another vehicle.

The impact caused him to go off his Harley, and he died from his injuries.

Police tell WJAR that a woman reported the crash, but they have not said who the other driver involved is.

Further details were not provided. An investigation is ongoing.