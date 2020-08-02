Local

Dudley

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Dudley Crash

By Nathalie Sczublewski

Generic police car lights.

A motorcyclist is hospitalized with serious injuries in Worcester, following a crash in Dudley, Massachusetts Saturday night. 

First responders arrived on Charlton Road near the intersection of Tomahawk Drive. Police say a 33-year-old male was traveling east on Charlton Road on a Kawasaki motorcycle and may have been accompanied by other motorcyclists at the time of the incident. 

The driver lost control and crashed along the eastbound side of the road. He was transported to UMass Hospital in Worcester, where he is in the intensive care unit with serious injuries. 

Local

Maine 3 mins ago

Maine and Vt. Issue Warning Over Mysterious Seed Packages

white shark 6 mins ago

After Shark Sighting, Swimmers Ordered Out of Water at Newcomb Hollow Beach

There is no other information regarding the motorcyclist or his condition. 

This article tagged under:

DudleyMassachusettsWorcester
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us