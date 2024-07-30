Coincidence of a lifetime: Two Mass. couples give birth to boy-girl twins on the same day

Two couples gave birth to boy-girl twins on the very same day at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Massachusetts, earlier this month and it turns out, the dads are old teammates from college.

Chris Blydell and Justin Stanizzi played baseball together for Framingham State College after transferring in. A little over 10 years later, both of their wives gave birth to boy-girl twins on July 21. The girls came first in both deliveries and all four babies were born less than two hours apart.

“The more we started talking, the more coincidences there were,” Blydell said.

“We were kind of hanging out in the hallway -- all of us -- and people were kind of yelling at us in the hall being like, ‘You can’t just stand out in the hallway holding the babies,’” Stanizzi said with a laugh. “It’s really cool to be able to relate to somebody who is going through something very similar.”

Both sets of parents said their babies even have similar personalities – the girls are “feisty” when it comes to getting sleep, while the boys are more than happy to eat their food and take a good nap. Their postpartum rooms at the hospital were just a couple of doors down.

“We both delivered on the same day -- the 21st -- we both had boy-girl twins, both of our girls came first, so just a lot of bizarre coincidences,” Michela Blydell said. “But it was fun having someone going through the same thing you’re going through because it’s all so new.”

The coincidences don’t end there. Both couples celebrate their anniversary just four days apart – on April 2 and April 6. The families say they plan to go to the beach every year together for their birthdays.