Mount Holyoke Art Professor Held Without Bail in Attack on Colleague

A Massachusetts college professor is being held without bail on charges in an alleged attack of a colleague with a rock, fire poker and garden shears in December in Leverett, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's office.

Rie Hachiyanagi, 48, of South Hadley, was arraigned Wednesday in Franklin County Superior Court on three counts of armed assault to murder a person over 60, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of mayhem, one count of home invasion and one count of entering a dwelling at night to commit a felony.

Hachiyanagi, a Mount Holyoke College professor of art who was placed on leave and barred from campus after the alleged attack, is accused of attacking the victim in the victim's Leverett home between Dec. 23 and 24, police said.

During her arraignment, Hachiyanagi pleaded innocence, according to MassLive. She is being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing on Feb. 19.

The victim, who has not been named, suffered serious injuries but was expected to survive.

She said Hachiyanagi told her "she loved her for many years and she should have known," according to a police report.