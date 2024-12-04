Video shows NH snowboarder escape avalanche on Mount Washington

A snowboarder in New Hampshire reportedly narrowly escaped an avalanche on Mount Washington's Tuckerman Ravine last week.

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center posted video to its Instagram account showing the incident and warning that even small avalanches can have big consequences -- especially in the early season.

According to the Instagram post, the terrain is relative low-angle, and the avalanche debris slowed down while the snowboarder continued riding.

They were not caught, carried, or buried, the center said while cautioning the need to be prepared and for extra vigilance.

"It’s avalanche season! Exposed rocks, ice, trees, and terrain traps can compound the risk of triggering an avalanche," the center wrote, reminding skiers and snowboarders to get the gear, get the training, and get the forecast.

"Always be prepared to make your own snowpack assessments and decisions during the entire season but especially now, as less public avalanche information is available," the center added, noting that they're still weeks away from providing a daily forecast.

Last December, a 30-year-old New Hampshire man suffered a serious leg injury during an avalanche there while skiing with a friend through an area known as "Airplane Gully."