Crews mourn firefighter killed in crash at scene of massive Hawthorne fire in Connecticut

A Wethersfield firefighter died on Tuesday while responding to a massive brush fire that started in Berlin that has burned more than 100 acres since Monday night and crews from across the state are sharing words of condolence to his family, friends and colleagues.

Robert Sharkevich, 66, died after a utility task vehicle carrying four firefighters rolled over on a trail while working to contain the massive brush fire on Lamentation Mountain, which is now known as the Hawthorne fire.

Three other firefighters were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening and they have been released.

“We are truly heartbroken at the tragic passing of Wethersfield Firefighter, Robert E. Sharkevich Sr. His dedication and bravery will always be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the Wethersfield Fire Department," Wethersfield Mayor Ken Lesser said in a statement.

Sharkevich was also a retired Hartford firefighter, according to police.

"Whether retired or active, every firefighter is a vital part of our brotherhood, and their loss is felt profoundly by all," the Hartford Fire Department said in a statement. "The legacy of Firefighter Sharkevich will continue to inspire us and remind us of the bravery and commitment that define our profession."

"It's definitely felt throughout the surrounding towns, not, you know, just a Wethersfield thing or a Berlin thing or Newington. Whether you know any of these, we're a family and [it] affects everybody here," Berlin Fire Chief John Massirio said.

Sharkevich was also a physical services carpenter in the Wethersfield school district, according to a letter from the superintendent that NBC Connecticut obtained from a faculty member.

We are still waiting to hear back from the district and the superintendent.

Counseling services will be available at Wethersfield schools for staff and students, according to that letter.

A procession was held on Tuesday night to bring Sharkevich from the scene of the accident to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington.

Photos: Procession held to honor fallen firefighter

The line of engines and vehicles stretched for miles as departments from all over Connecticut escorted the fallen firefighter's body.

"There's long-lasting relationships between these people. We're a tight-knit family," Massirio said.

Gov. Ned Lamont has directed flags in Connecticut to fly at half-staff in honor of Sharkevich. All U.S. and state flags will remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment, which has not been determined.

The chief medical examiner's office will determine the exact cause of Sharkevich’s death. The Meriden Police Department is leading the investigation.

Photos: Massive brush fire burns in Berlin

Smoke from the fire continues to bellow and officials said it could be three to four days before the blaze is contained.

The City of Meriden said as of 8 a.m., the fire has consumed more than 100 acres.

FIRE UPDATE (8:00 a.m.) @CTDEMHS and @CTDESPP say the fire, on Lamentation Mountain, has consumed over 100 acres. Windy, warm, dry conditions, forecast for today, are expected to fuel continued growth. Air assets from @CTNationalGuard and Maine are assisting @CTDEEPNews. — City of Meriden (@CityofMeriden) October 23, 2024

The fire on Lamentation Mountain led to the closure of Lamentation Mountain State Park and Giuffrida Park in Meriden.

The fire has spread mainly to the north and south along the ridgelines behind Sea Green Drive and the south edge has extended into Meriden, according to the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire has not damaged any homes.

The Connecticut National Guard has been called in to drop water on the fire and an aerial forestry unit from Maine is also expected to provide resources to fight the fire from the air.

A red flag fire warning is in effect for fire danger across Connecticut until 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Any fire that starts is likely to catch and spread quickly.

Officials will be giving another update at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.